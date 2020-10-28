Tampa International Airport expands COVID-19 testing program for passengers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is expanding testing for COVID-19 for travelers.

The airport has been working with BayCare Health Systems to run a trial testing center and has had a much greater interest in the program than originally anticipated.

“We originally thought we would see about 50 to 80 passengers who would want to be tested and we quickly realized that people are very receptive to this they were lining up even before we opened up in the morning. We’re now doing about 130 to 140 passengers per day and the customers are very happy with the experience, they’re very happy to have that flexibility to get the test right at the airport, so we felt like it’s a good idea to continue it,” said airport CEO Joe Lapano.

As the holidays near travelers are starting to return to the airport. Lapano says passenger boardings are down about 50 percent over this time last year, but since the start of October, they’ve seen a double-digit increase in the number of people flying.

Peggy Speaks and her husband flew into Tampa from Illinois on Wednesday.

“We’re down here for vacation for a couple of days and initially I was a little bit concerned with all the COVID stuff, but the way it was handled and the way we got on and off the airplane seemed to work out just fine,” said Speaks.

Amy Allen flew from Tampa to Detroit and says she feels the airlines are doing a good job of making passengers safe.

“I feel good about flying since I’m flying Delta. I feel like they are super responsible for how they are handing this and I’ve flown probably five times since the pandemic and I feel confident on Delta,” said Allen.

The COVID-19 testing at the airport is located in the Main Terminal and began Oct. 1. It’s now scheduled to be in operation through the end of the year.