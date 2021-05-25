Tampa Greyhound Track vaccine site to close for good Tuesday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines dwindles, the four mass vaccination sites in Florida are set to close for good on Tuesday.

People in Tampa will have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get vaccinated at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue. The federally-run sites at the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville, Miami Dade College and Valencia College in Orlando will also close at 7 p.m. Those who arrive before 7 p.m. can simply walk up without an appointment and get the vaccine.

The sites, which opened in March, are run by the State of Florida and supported by FEMA. The one in Tampa has administered more than 155,000 vaccines to date.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped these centers provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The centers were established in locations accessible to socially vulnerable populations and they were successful in their mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Florida and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of U.S. adults have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to state data, 612,021 people have been vaccinated in Hillsborough County.