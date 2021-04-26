Tampa Greyhound Track resumes usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After an 11-day pause, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going into arms again at Florida’s federally-run sites.

The CDC and the FDA recommended the pause on April 13 amid concerns over rare blood-clotting cases. Six women had developed blood clots, and one of them died. About 7 million people had received the vaccine at that time.

After reviewing the cases and assessing the risks, the two agencies called for the pause to be lifted.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted that it was resuming the Johnson & Johnson shots Sunday at vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami after reviewing guidance from the CDC and FDA. There is new information on the COVID-19 consent and screening forms to reflect the CDC’s recently-issued guidance.

The federally-run site in Tampa is located at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue. The site will continue administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well.

The state has yet to determine when its mobile vaccine clinics will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be at all mobile vaccine events for the time being.