Tampa General Hospital to offer COVID-19 tests to all admitted patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital is now offering COVID-19 tests for all patients admitted to the hospital.

“This means better guidance for infection prevention and control strategies that allow us to limit and ultimately prevent transmission in the hospital,” says Peggy Thompson, Director of Infection Prevention at Tampa General Hospital.

TGH said the new testing protocol ensures the hospital can quickly identify a patient with coronavirus before they are in contact with others in the facility.

The hospital houses a lab with the ability to process test results.

Those with questions can call the TGH Helpline at 813-844-8084.

