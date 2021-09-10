Tampa General Hospital to mandate COVID vaccine for its workers, following new federal rules

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital has announced they will follow new federal rules and mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.

As of Sept. 6, twenty-six percent of TGH team members remain unvaccinated.

The announcement comes following President Joe Biden on Thursday announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The news follows a similar announcement made by BayCare, which runs 14 acute-care hospitals in the Tampa Bay area and employs over 28,000 employees, currently, 44 percent of their employees are unvaccinated.

Biden announced the new requirements in a Thursday afternoon address from the White House as part of a new “action plan” to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots that has raised doubts among the public over his handling of the pandemic.

An exact date of when TGH employees would need to be vaccinated was not announced.