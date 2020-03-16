Tampa General Hospital testing on site; joining other private labs to get results on coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Joining the fight against the spread of coronavirus, now private labs have the green light from the government to help with testing.

When all this started the CDC was only testing people who had traveled to certain countries, then all countries, or if they had gone on a cruise, but now as people begin getting sick with the coronavirus regionally private labs are helping out.

A new week means new opportunities for the Florida Health Department to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The ability to potentially test more is about the only positive people want to see right now.

“I don’t think we have a real clue on what’s happening with this yet, so the more testing the better I believe,” says Jeff Behrands who approves of more labs being able to test.

Private labs, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp are promising to pump out 20,000 results per day by the end of the month.

FROM QUEST DIAGNOSTICS:

Quest Diagnostics introduced a new lab-developed test for COVID-19*. Health care providers anywhere in the U.S. are now able to order this new test from Quest. This molecular test detects nucleic acid of the virus that causes COVID-19 in respiratory specimens.

Quest Diagnostics currently performs its COVID-19 lab-developed test at our Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease laboratory in San Juan Capistrano (SJC), California.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation. Here’s what we are doing

Quest is working with other labs through our trade association, the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), to rapidly expand capacity across the country. As ACLA estimates in a media statement issued March 13, 2020:

“Once additional FDA-approved high-throughput testing is available on large diagnostic platforms next week, the industry expects its capacity to be increased to more than 20,000 tests per day. Assuming there are no delays or shortages of necessary materials and supplies, commercial capacity is expected to exceed 280,000 tests per week by April 1.

We are rapidly expanding testing capacity, bringing up our new lab-developed test in our high-complexity laboratories in Chantilly, VA and Marlborough, MA the week of March 16, 2020.

With an FDA-approved high-throughput test now available, we also expect to significantly expand testing at several regional Quest Diagnostics laboratories by the end of March. These additional laboratories are located in major cities, including Dallas; Teterboro, NJ; Miami; Los Angeles; Chicago; Kansas City; Pittsburgh; and Phoenix. Plus, the roll-ou of these tests in major cities means patients will have closer access to testing With these two labs and our lab in California performing our COVID-19 lab-developed test and with testing with an IVD test kit, we expect to have capacity to perform approximately 10,000 tests a day by the end of next week and approximately 20,000 tests a day by the end of the month.”

The Quest Diagnostics lab-developed test detects nucleic acid in respiratory specimens of patients meeting the clinical criteria of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 testing. The test is performed on respiratory specimens collected by healthcare providers and forwarded to Quest Diagnostics. We report results of our COVID-19 testing to public health labs, consistent with guidelines.

Providers should not refer any patient suspected of (persons under investigation) or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 to a Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center or other phlebotomy sites. We appreciate the efforts of the media to educate the public that we are not accepting individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 at these locations.

Healthcare providers should visit our dedicated site for more information.

*The test has not been FDA cleared or approved or authorized. The test has been validated according to CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), but FDA’s independent review of this validation is pending.

FROM LABCORP:

LabCorp is rapidly expanding its 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing capacity and expects the ability to perform more than 10,000 tests per day by the end of the week and 20,000 tests per day by the end of March. We have been working closely with the government and others to increase test capacity and respond to this public health crisis. Our utmost concern is for the safety of the public, patients, healthcare service providers, and our employees, and we are proud to play an important role as part of an industry consortium that is committed to meeting the growing demand for national testing.

As part of the industry response, LabCorp is working with other labs through its trade association, the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), to rapidly expand capacity across the country. As ACLA estimates in a media statement issued March 13: “Once additional FDA-approved high-throughput testing is available on large diagnostic platforms next week, the industry expects its capacity to be increased to more than 20,000 tests per day. Assuming there are no delays or shortages of necessary materials and supplies, commercial capacity is expected to exceed 280,000 tests per week by April 1.”

In Tampa Bay:

— Sarasota Memorial Hospital tells 8 On Your Side they expect to be able to test more people including those not hospitalized, and eventually people not meeting the current CDC guidelines.

— AdventHealth Group will establish a centralized location for swabbing patients who have been referred by an AdventHealth physician. Once at the centralized location, a physician in protective gear will meet the patient at their vehicle and test for COVID-19. The samples will then be sent out for verification.

— BayCare Health System is constantly evaluating available testing options to be part of the solution to providing more access. But for now, opportunities to be tested are extremely limited due to a lack of testing kits to process specimens.

Testing currently is not available to the public on-demand and it requires a doctor’s recommendation to obtain. In the Tampa Bay area, only the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) laboratory in Tampa has the materials to process the COVID-19 test. Patients’ specimens must be collected at a health care facility in coordination with the state’s public health officials. Results are available within 24-48 hours. If positive, the Tampa lab forwards the results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation, which can take up to five days.

Private laboratory services such as Quest and LabCorp are also a resource, but they are sending specimens outside the state to be processed.

— Tampa General Hospital confirms with 8 On Your Side that it has developed a modified form of the COVID-19 lab test. It allows the hospital to use the same primers and probes as the CDC test on TGH equipment. TGH validation results were submitted and approved by the FDA. Testing is limited to those who meet criteria defined by the CDC, and will be used for our team members, physicians and patients.

Samples are taken using oral and nasopharyngeal swabs, and lab results can be obtained within 12 hours. They have tested a number of patients and are in constant communication with local and state Departments of Health, as well as the CDC. At this time they are able to conduct 100 COVID-19 tests each day.

Any patient who presents at TGH symptomatic of COVID-19 and meets the criteria for testing will be placed in a negative pressure isolation room. Tested patients who don’t meet admission criteria are sent home with instructions to remain in quarantine and will be followed by the Department of Health. TGH works closely with the Department of Health on all of these cases.

More testing could mean a rise in positive cases.

“I think everybody’s going to freak out cause as soon as people are tested it’s going to be apparent that it might already be here in larger numbers than we’re anticipating,” said Salinda Riebow to 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp want people to understand you don’t to their locations to get tested. You do that with your physician or at a hospital. They’ll send those swabs to their labs.