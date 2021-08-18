Tampa General Hospital takes stand for mental health and employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The latest COVID-19 surge in cases, is putting even more strain on already worn-out health care employees. So how are hospitals like Tampa General Hospital answering the needs and concerns of their employees when it comes to their mental health.

“Here we go again we are seeing another surge and we are back on the front line,” says ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner.



For 15 plus months Tampa General Hospital staffers have been flooded with patient after patient during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It has obviously taken a mental health toll on most people and the hospital is taking steps to keep its employees mentally sound and fit.

“We have large scale group opportunities for people to express their frustrations and fear. We make sure our leaders are closely monitoring the situation through rounding and direct support. And we have spiritual support engaged through our whole organization,” says TGH’s VP Chief Patient Experience Officer Lara Klick

“I don’t know if there is much more that we talk about that is more important than that element that we are doing. We’re seeing patients come in looking for assistance. It’s really one of the chief topics of our conversations.”



Klick could not give us specific numbers, but she says TGH has not seen a lot of staffers leaving their hospital jobs because of stress.