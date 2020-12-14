Tampa General Hospital ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital is waiting for its shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week after the Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use on Saturday.

The hospital tells 8 On Your Side they don’t know exactly when the shipment will arrive, but it could be as early as Monday.

The distribution process began on Sunday. The shipments were packed up at a Pfizer facility in Michigan and sent out to facilities nationwide.

Tampa General is one of five hospitals in Florida that is set to receive the vaccine as part of the state’s pilot program. Initial doses will be distributed to health care workers working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To maintain maximum effectiveness, the Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage (-80 degrees Celsius/-112 degrees Fahrenheit).

Tampa General said their pharmacy operates three freezers, allowing them to safely store 510,000 doses at once. The freezers also produce dry ice, which is essential for transporting the vaccine safely.

The vaccine will only be available to TGH physicians and staff in the initial phase of its rollout. Once they begin to receive the vaccination, the hospital will supply partner hospitals—AdventHealth, BayCare, Bayfront, HCA and Moffitt—with the vaccine for health care workers in the first phase group.

The distribution process is expected to last a few months.

