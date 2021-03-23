Tampa FEMA COVID-19 vaccine site shifts focus to giving out second doses of vaccine

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At the Meadows at Countrywood Senior community in Plant City on Tuesday, people lined up for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The community registered in January with Hillsborough County to have a mobile vaccine unit come to them. For resident Doris Heimburg, getting the vaccine is very important.

“It was important because I figured this way, I’m safer, my neighbor is safer and it’s a way back to normalcy,” said Heimburg.

For many people who live in the 55 and older community having the mobile vaccine unit come to them has been very helpful.

“Because there’s a lot of people here that don’t drive, a lot of seniors that live on their own and can’t manage a smartphone or a computer to go online and manage their own shot,” said Marla Green who is a Canadian Citizen who lives for part of the year in the community.

Green says getting the vaccine here is much easier than in Canada right now.

“Being a resident down here allowed me to get a vaccine down here which I probably wouldn’t get till the end of the summer at home,” Green said.

At the FEMA locations in Tampa, the focus now turns to second dose only. On Monday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the FEMA location will only have 500 first doses of the vaccine to give out.

Everyone else getting a shot at the FEMA location at the Tampa Greyhound track or at their remote locations will have to be able to prove they’ve already received their first dose.

“The priority with the second dose is to make sure we receive full inoculation so we want to make sure we are prioritizing that second dose for them,” said Carole Covey with FEMA.

Anyone wanting a first dose of the vaccine should visit the myvaccine.fl.gov website and register for an appointment at a state-run vaccine location.