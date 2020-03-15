Tampa Electric will not disconnect power for nonpayment amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Electric says it is suspending disconnections for non-payment through at least the end of march amid coronavirus concerns.
The electric company says it understands it is a difficult time for some of their customers, considering the spread of coronavirus is affecting jobs.
Duke Energy announced it would no longer disconnect customers’ power over nonpayment Friday.
