Tampa Electric will not disconnect power for nonpayment amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Electric says it is suspending disconnections for non-payment through at least the end of march amid coronavirus concerns.

The electric company says it understands it is a difficult time for some of their customers, considering the spread of coronavirus is affecting jobs.

Duke Energy announced it would no longer disconnect customers’ power over nonpayment Friday.

We understand this may be a difficult time for some of our customers, so effective immediately we are suspending disconnections for non-payment at least through the end of March. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NOgvShNaHh — Tampa Electric (@TampaElectric) March 15, 2020

