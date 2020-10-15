Tampa doctor says new test could check for COVID-19, flu with one swab as flu season ramps up

TAMPA (WFLA) – This year’s flu season is more unique and more dangerous than ever.

Physicians and medical professionals across the country are asking themselves the same question right about now.

How do you handle flu season during a pandemic?

Dr. Nanda the Chief Medical Officer for TGH Urgent Care says a new test that can check for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time with one nasal swab.

He describes the new test as crucial during the pandemic.

“It’s a single swab that’s able to differentiate between seasonal coronavirus, the regular cold, plus flu A and flu B, which will be helpful,” said Dr. Nanda.

Nanda is urging people to prepare for the flu during this pandemic.

“Please everybody, now it’s more important than ever,” said Dr. Paul Nanda. “Get your shot… You hear doctors say it, every year. You hear doctors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants say it. It’s more important this year than ever,” Dr. Nanda told 8 On Your Side.

Just ask Former Plant High School football star, Bo Peek.

“A lot of people are getting sick, and especially with this flu season starting, they may think, oh I have COVID, but it could be your run of the mill flu,” said Peek.

The defensive tackle spent his college career at Stanford University and says he gets the flu shot every year.

“It’s just a part of the process as an athlete since I can remember, during middle and high school physicals, that’s part of the process,” Peek told us.

Dr. Nanda says doctors in the Tampa Bay area are already seeing flue cases here in the Tampa Bay area.