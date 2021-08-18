Tampa COVID patient says he got better within hours, calls Regenron treatment ‘a miracle drug’

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’ve ever wondered what a miracle drug looks like, look no further says Mike Jorach, who tells 8 on your Side, he knows the answer.

He claims he’s seen it, had it and felt it. He says monoclonal antibodies are a miracle drug. He describes the treatment as a huge help, helping him to beat COVID-19.

“It was a miracle how quickly it works, and how completely, waking up Tuesday, basically it was gone,” Jorach said.

The 59-year-old Tampa engineer says he still can’t believe how fast the treatment worked, kicking in quickly, and says he felt better in less than 24 hours.

“Usually you don’t get over sicknesses like the symptoms I had, they don’t go away that quickly,” Jorach said.

Last month Mike and his wife Karen both got COVID-19 and said they felt horrible when they headed over to an urgent care. After Mike got a positive diagnosis at home, he went to Guidewell Emergency Doctors in Tampa where he received the Regeneron right then, right there he claims.

So, the question remains, does this treatment truly work. If you ask Mike about his Covid diagnosis, it’s a short story. The virus, he says, didn’t stick around for long. He says he got the treatment, then got better.

“Monday afternoon after I tested positive, around 2:30 or three. It took about an hour for the IV drip,” Jorach said.

Mike says he hopes other patients seek out the same treatment that he did when the site at Tropicana Field opens this week, according to Gov DeSantis. The truck will treat three other patients a day, for free. His message to COVID-19 patients who are suffering.

“Don’t hesitate to do it. As a matter fact, the earlier in the process, the better results will get,” Mike said.