Tampa couple says masks not worn inside Seminole Hard Rock Casino despite new safety measures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Larry and Carol, who did not want to use their last names in an 8 On Your Side report, visit the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa quite regularly.

“We got about twice or three times a week,” Carol said.

The Tampa couple came in last Friday, a day after the popular casino reopened with new COVID-19 health and safety measures in place.

They explained that they were dismayed.

After walking through a temperature checkpoint at the casino’s entrance, Larry said he noticed a lot of people take off masks or face coverings, required to be worn to get inside.

“I’m sure other people feel the same way we do, when they see what’s happening over there. Especially when they said you’re safe and sound and we’re gonna take a lot of safety precautions,” he said.

He told 8 On Your Side he does not understand why the casino implemented a face-covering requirement, only not to enforce it.

“I always wear my mask when I go inside a building, and I can take it off when I go outside. But it’s safer, you’re protecting yourself and you’re protecting other people,” Larry said.

8 On Your Side was invited in the casino last Thursday, where casino leaders showed the various health measures in place, from hand sanitizer stations to 850 signs around the casino encouraging social distancing.

A casino statement sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side when asked about the couple’s concerns:

The team at Seminole Hard Rock focuses on the combination of precautions in place and realizes that masks are an important part of the program. We do remind guests that masks are required.

