Tampa coronavirus: Wawa on Dale Mabry closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wawa in Tampa has temporarily closed its doors after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

A Wawa spokesperson confirmed Friday the store located at 8458 North Dale Mabry Highway is temporarily closed.

“In accordance with its protocols, Wawa took immediate action and closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected,” the spokesperson said. “The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed.”

The company says it is working with the local health department to notify any other employees who may have come into contact with the employee who tested positive. The spokesperson says the person last worked at the store Sunday, March 22.

“As always, the health and safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers,” the statement said.

