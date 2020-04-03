Tampa coronavirus: Wawa on Dale Mabry closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wawa in Tampa has temporarily closed its doors after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
A Wawa spokesperson confirmed Friday the store located at 8458 North Dale Mabry Highway is temporarily closed.
“In accordance with its protocols, Wawa took immediate action and closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected,” the spokesperson said. “The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed.”
The company says it is working with the local health department to notify any other employees who may have come into contact with the employee who tested positive. The spokesperson says the person last worked at the store Sunday, March 22.
“As always, the health and safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers,” the statement said.
