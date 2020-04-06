Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa company that specializes in artificial intelligence is now on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

Lumina Analytics is using big data to try and figure out where COVID-19 is headed next.

Lumina’s giant search engine, Radiance, can scour publicly available data doing hundreds of thousands of searches all at once. The equivalent of 300,000 searches on Google or Bing.

Lumina’s Chief Executive Officer, Allan Martin says “We simply look at a huge volume data and then the data itself reveals a story.”

Prior to the pandemic, Lumina focused on counter-terrorism and identifying threats to national security but that all changed four weeks ago when the pandemic hit.

“The thing we’re most interested in is identifying ways to predict where it’s moving for the simple reason authorities need to understand where the virus will be next to plan for resources and to make sure the medical community in those areas is prepared for what’s coming their way.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss