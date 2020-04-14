Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dustin Holzberger owns a group of businesses that produce everything from signs for gas stations to custom awnings for businesses.

In late March Holzberger and his son saw a need and quickly worked to design a face shield for medical professionals to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We were able to use the skills and the equipment we already had, so we were immediately go into production,” said Holzberger.

They formed a new company called Bio Shields Plus and are now producing 2,000 face masks a day.

“We’ve been very surprised by the amount of, I’ll call them the average citizen, wanting masks and shields. I knew they wanted masks, but I couldn’t believe they wanted shields too, but the reality is they feel safer with both of those layers of protection on,” said Holzberger.

In his same building, Denis Flagler has shifted his business to produce face masks, he normally produces seat covers and umbrellas for outdoor furniture. Now all of their sewing machines are busy producing the masks.

“I already have the sewing machines, I already have the cutting equipment, we just transitioned pretty much overnight,” said Flagler.

Many other Tampa Bay area companies have also quickly transitioned to produce face masks.

This week, Hillsborough County will consider issuing an order to require all people to wear a face-covering when they go into public.

The South Tampa Trading Company normally works to produce custom costumes for Gasparilla and other events.

A few weeks ago owner Anne Bartlett saw a need for masks. She also wanted to keep her employees working so they started hand sewing face masks to keep up with an incredible demand, she now has 30 people in four counties sewing masks.

“When all of this happened, we were just looking for a way to keep our seamstresses and my employees busy and so we came up with this idea to do masks,” said Bartlett.

Her masks have two layers of fabric and a third layer inside of fabric used for hospital gowns and they are working as quickly as they can to keep up with demand.

Bartlett says if Hillsborough County issues an order for mandatory face coverings, the demand will only grow.

“I think we’re going to be in for a few late nights,” said Bartlett.

Masks and face shields can be ordered online from Bio Shields Plus here and face masks can be ordered from the South Tampa Trading Company here.

