Tampa code enforcement officers issue citations to bars, restaurants not following COVID-19 guidelines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At least 11 bars and restaurants in Tampa were cited from Thursday to Sunday for not following social distancing or mask guidelines, a city spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side.

The crackdown comes as cases are rising in Tampa and all over Florida.

At Dio Modern Mediterranean in downtown Tampa, owner Mary Kahbaaz is not complaining about her weekend citation.

“It keeps us on our toes. It makes us dot our I’s, cross out T’s, so to speak,” she said.

Around 100 businesses were visited over the weekend, and Dio got dinged. Citations are usually more than $100 each.

Officers went by establishments from South Howard Avenue, into downtown and checked out businesses in Ybor City.

Khabbaz said a man standing near the restroom did not have a mask on.

“Any sort of fine like this, or any kind of extra penalty, things like this people receive, sometimes you can’t catch everything. Someone can walk past you, pull their mask down,” she explained.

Officers have been out and about during the pandemic to make sure customers are wearing masks and socially distancing from others.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor last week put in place stricter guidelines for businesses, hoping patrons take note. However, some patrons think it comes down to the people and not the businesses.

“I mean for me personally, a lot of people don’t wanna listen, so I don’t think it’s the business owners fault cause they can tell people as much as they want to put a mask on and people will start a fight about it,” said Allie Karma, a patron in Ybor City.

“I actually believe it should be up to each individual to take proper health protocols for themselves,” said Tampa resident Craig Hebert.

Jack Ciucio, a code enforcement officer for the city, said individual business owners were citied, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order saying businesses cannot be fined for mask violations last month.

Ciucio said officers will be enforcing the rules over the next couple of weeks. They recently handed out literature reminding owners to enforce guidelines.

Last weekend, 12 officers and three supervisors worked the detail.