Tampa closing two city-run Covid testing sites

Cars line up for Covid-19 testing in Miami, on August 3, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is closing some of its covid testing sites, as the number of new infections falls. Al Lopez Park will close down on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. The Al Barnes location will close on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Tampa city leaders said they’re also closing these city-run sites because pharmacies, healthcare providers and home kits are now meeting the testing demand. They’re not the only ones making a shift.

AdventHealth said it will return to pre-pandemic visitation rules at all of its Tampa Bay area locations starting Monday.

“I think it’s going to be great to put covid to bed and stop over-testing everybody. I think we’re kind of done with this now,” Jonna Muschinski told 8 On Your Side.

While we’re making progress, USF Public Health professor Thomas Unnasch said we’re not in the clear just yet.

“We’re still coming down but we’re still at a pretty high level,” he said.

Unnasch said the return to normalcy could be short-lived if a new variant emerges.

“I can’t really say for sure that this will be the last really serious wave we may see. I really thought that delta would be the last serious wave that we would see and this omicron thing pretty much blindsided me,” he said.

He told 8 On Your Side a combination of vaccinations and herd immunity could help us put the pandemic in the past.

“As people tend to get more and more immune this is going to start to settle in to be mostly like a seasonal cold. Where we are going to see other peaks that’ll come along, I don’t think we’re going to see that much serious disease and hospitalizations anymore,” Unnasch said.