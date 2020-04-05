Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many churches have to turn to the internet to stream their services during the coronavirus pandemic, one Tampa Bay church is keeping a 48-year-old tradition alive with their drive-in service.

“Our drive-in service has been here for 48 years,” Senior Pastor of News Beginnings Christian Church, Steve Kiefer, said. “Week after week, every Sunday at 8:30, rain or shine.”

The drive-in service is actually the only service New Beginnings is offering right now.

“This is a total game changer right now,” Kiefer said. “You want to have all the elements of a traditional worship service but we also have to be so careful right now.”

Pastor Steve Kiefer told 8 On Your Side the church leaders are working every day to keep people safe amid all of the guidelines.

“We are trying out best with the Hillsborough guidelines and all the other guidelines coming our way,” Kiefer added.

While attending church online or even in a drive-in service may not be normal for many, he wants everyone in the Tampa Bay area to have faith during this difficult time.

“I know there is a lot of fear and anxiety and stress out there. I think the message we all need is the message of hope,” he said.

