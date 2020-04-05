Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many churches have to turn to the internet to stream their services during the coronavirus pandemic, one Tampa Bay church is keeping a 48-year-old tradition alive with their drive-in service.

“Our drive-in service has been here for 48 years,” Senior Pastor of News Beginnings Christian Church, Steve Kiefer, said. “Week after week, every Sunday at 8:30, rain or shine.”

The drive-in service is actually the only service New Beginnings is offering right now.

“This is a total game changer right now,” Kiefer said. “You want to have all the elements of a traditional worship service but we also have to be so careful right now.”

Pastor Steve Kiefer told 8 On Your Side the church leaders are working every day to keep people safe amid all of the guidelines.

“We are trying out best with the Hillsborough guidelines and all the other guidelines coming our way,” Kiefer added.

While attending church online or even in a drive-in service may not be normal for many, he wants everyone in the Tampa Bay area to have faith during this difficult time.

“I know there is a lot of fear and anxiety and stress out there. I think the message we all need is the message of hope,” he said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch"

Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic"

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss