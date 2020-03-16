Tampa church invites worshipers to ‘drive-in’ services amid concerns of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As businesses, sports leagues, schools, and events are canceled to stop the spread of the coronavirus, churches are looking for ways to keep people safe and sanctified.

It’s an old way of enjoying movies; the drive-in. In light of authorities asking people to refrain from gathering in large groups due to concerns of COVID-19, one church is offering people a chance to worship at their drive-in. But please, make sure your car has come to complete stop and is parked before you bow your head.

At New Beginnings Christian Church in South Tampa, the Good Book might as well say “Where two or three cars gather in my name there I am with them. (Matthew 19:20)”

“I think we’re the only one in Tampa actually, and it’s been going for forever,” said Rick Rose, an elder at the church.

In fact, the church has held drive-in services in front of the “Disciple Ship” for 48 years.

“They don’t feel comfortable being in a large crowd. They can sit in their cars, they can have their pajamas on if they want and we have them that way. We have people come with their dogs. They sit in their cars and listen to the service,” said Rose.

The 8 a.m. service was still held inside, but church leadership asked for people to come to the 8:30 a.m. service in order to not place people in danger of catching the deadly coronavirus.

“They don’t want to deal with ‘in case of’ on that. Nobody wants to get sick,” Rose said.

From the comfort and safety of their cars, worshipers listened to the Lord’s message through the radio. Allowing them to be good citizens and good Christians by sharing a smile instead of a handshake. For now.

“This is a way to come and worship and get out of the house. Have the sunshine and the warm weather out and enjoy each other that way, without close contact,” said Rose.

New Beginnings Christian Church also streams their services online for those would want to watch from their home. The pastor says they’re hoping this won’t last more than a couple of weeks.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay"

Arch Deal passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arch Deal passes away"

Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break"

Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center"

Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss