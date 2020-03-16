Tampa church invites worshipers to ‘drive-in’ services amid concerns of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As businesses, sports leagues, schools, and events are canceled to stop the spread of the coronavirus, churches are looking for ways to keep people safe and sanctified.

It’s an old way of enjoying movies; the drive-in. In light of authorities asking people to refrain from gathering in large groups due to concerns of COVID-19, one church is offering people a chance to worship at their drive-in. But please, make sure your car has come to complete stop and is parked before you bow your head.

At New Beginnings Christian Church in South Tampa, the Good Book might as well say “Where two or three cars gather in my name there I am with them. (Matthew 19:20)”

“I think we’re the only one in Tampa actually, and it’s been going for forever,” said Rick Rose, an elder at the church.

In fact, the church has held drive-in services in front of the “Disciple Ship” for 48 years.

“They don’t feel comfortable being in a large crowd. They can sit in their cars, they can have their pajamas on if they want and we have them that way. We have people come with their dogs. They sit in their cars and listen to the service,” said Rose.

The 8 a.m. service was still held inside, but church leadership asked for people to come to the 8:30 a.m. service in order to not place people in danger of catching the deadly coronavirus.

“They don’t want to deal with ‘in case of’ on that. Nobody wants to get sick,” Rose said.

From the comfort and safety of their cars, worshipers listened to the Lord’s message through the radio. Allowing them to be good citizens and good Christians by sharing a smile instead of a handshake. For now.

“This is a way to come and worship and get out of the house. Have the sunshine and the warm weather out and enjoy each other that way, without close contact,” said Rose.

New Beginnings Christian Church also streams their services online for those would want to watch from their home. The pastor says they’re hoping this won’t last more than a couple of weeks.

