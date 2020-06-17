Tampa cancels city council meeting after city employees were possibly exposed to COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has canceled a city council meeting and a city council workshop scheduled for Wednesday evening after several city employees have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the City of Tampa Chairman Guido Maniscalco, the city employees are required to either quarantine or undergo daily monitoring.
“For health and safety reasons, and after consultation with Tampa Fire Rescue/Office of Emergency Management, it is necessary to cancel the City Council workshop,” Maniscalco wrote.
Maniscalco says he will address whether it will be necessary to cancel any additional scheduled City Council meetings or hearings as new information becomes available.
