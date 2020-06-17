Tampa cancels city council meeting after city employees were possibly exposed to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has canceled a city council meeting and a city council workshop scheduled for Wednesday evening after several city employees have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Tampa Chairman Guido Maniscalco, the city employees are required to either quarantine or undergo daily monitoring.

“For health and safety reasons, and after consultation with Tampa Fire Rescue/Office of Emergency Management, it is necessary to cancel the City Council workshop,” Maniscalco wrote.

The Tampa City Council workshop scheduled for 9:00 am and the quasi-judicial hearings scheduled for 6:00 pm on June 18th have been canceled.



Maniscalco says he will address whether it will be necessary to cancel any additional scheduled City Council meetings or hearings as new information becomes available.

