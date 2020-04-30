Tampa butcher shop fears supply may dwindle due to COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Heights Meat Marker is a favorite of shoppers in this well-known historical district within Tampa city limits. Customers love it, and they rave about the cleanliness of this local butcher shop. Indeed, if you walk in, it’s spotless.

During a global pandemic, it’s business practices like this that shoppers notice and appreciate.

There’s no doubt people are nervous going into public places as a highly contagious virus is running rampant. One aspect of American commerce affected in a big way is the meat and poultry industry.

The supply is now getting caught in this COVID-19 crisis. Plant workers across The country are becoming infected. In some factory settings, so many are sick, the business itself has closed.

Other suppliers are now pumping outlets product, leaving local businesses worried and waiting. How will they fill their shelves, keep their customers happy and turn a profit?

Just ask Dirk Penrod from Heights Meat Market.

This local, homegrown business is doing well right now, but Dirk has his eye on future supply. Doing business these days, he says, can be summed up quickly.

“If we don’t have anything to sell, we are not here,” Penrod said.

Penrod loves his location in Tampa and his customer base. It is home. Those to stop by his store quickly become familiar faces and friends. He loves interacting with shoppers, what he doesn’t love is seeing his industry suffer.

“That’s been the biggest worry, the supply chain. So far, we haven’t had any issue, but if it breaks down, that’s when it’ll slow down,” Penrod said.

Penrod tells 8 On Your Side, his store works with smaller suppliers, which haven’t bit hit as hard. its’ the big companies struggling, with a workforce now infected in large numbers.

Customers at Heights Meat Market told us, with the virus running rampant, a clean place to shop is their number one priority, they say this local landmark keeps the property pristine.

