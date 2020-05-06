Tampa Bay’s malls begin to reopen as state eases restrictions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two more malls in Tampa Bay will reopen their doors to shoppers Wednesday.

The International Plaza in Tampa and the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota will reopen at 11 a.m. The shopping experience at both malls will be a little bit different. Here are the changes shopper will notice:

Smaller amount of people inside stores; only 25% of occupancy inside individual stores are allowed

There are signs reminded people to practice social distancing

Fewer stores are open; International Plaza expects 50% of their stores to reopen Wednesday

Less seating in food courts and in common areas

6 ft. spacing in between tables and seating areas

Play areas are closed in both locations

Increased cleaning crews

Bathroom attendants

Mall employees will be wearing masks and encourage shoppers to do so

In line with Governor Ron DeSantis’ order, the mall itself has to maintain 25% capacity as well. Officials with both malls say they are working with security and individual stores to make sure this happens.

“As a mall our occupancy is very high, but if you look at our retailers, each retailer has a different occupancy number, so the retailers will be controlling their occupancy with the mall,” said Lauren Clark, Marketing Director at the Mall at UTC.

“If we feel the mall has reached capacity, we will close entrances until the capacity has been reduced and we can allow shoppers back in,” said Lindsay Grinstead, Marketing Director at International Plaza.

Governor DeSantis said malls could have opened as early as Monday. Both malls say they waited in an effort to make sure the mall was safe and retailers were ready to open.

“We wanted to give our tenants as much time as possible, at least 48 hour business hours so they could get their affairs in order,” Clark said.

Keeping shoppers and employees safe are both malls priority as Florida begins to reopen slowly but surely. With that in mind, International has a creative park and pick-up shopping option.

“A shopper can order something ahead and call the store, make the order,” Grinstead said. “When they arrive at the parking lot we will have designated parking spots in each lot where a shopper can park, call their store and let them know they are here and what parking spot number they are in and the shop can deliver their package to their car.”

International Plaza will have 60 spots that will cater to this new service.

Both malls will operate under the modified hours below:

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restaurant and department store hours may vary.

LATEST STORIES: