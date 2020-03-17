Tampa Bay YMCAs to close, become daycares for children of health professionals during pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) — All Tampa Bay YMCA locations will be closed for 12 days starting Tuesday to combat spread of the coronavirus, the organization announced.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, members and volunteers is always the Y’s top priority,” the company said in an email Tuesday afternoon. “At the Y, everything we do is guided by our cause to strengthen communities, and we have an obligation to do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

The YMCA is closing all Tampa Bay area locations Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Sunday, March 29. The time frame could be extended.

The closure affects all Y programming in sports, aquatics, and special events in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

YMCA President Matt Mitchell said the company is working to transition more than 20 YMCA locations in Tampa Bay to help support the children of healthcare and emergency response professionals, as well as other caregivers, who are playing important roles combating the coronavirus.

“We will be providing more information on the Y’s full-day school-age relief care in the coming days,” Mitchell said.

