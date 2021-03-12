Tampa Bay walk-in clinics testing for deficiencies prior to possible COVID-19 infection, vaccine

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay walk-in testing clinics are offering blood tests for potential vitamin deficiencies prior to someone getting a coronavirus vaccine, or just to check on their general health.

“Any Lab Test Now” is spreading the word about building a strong immune system as the pandemic continues.

“So the test is actually 30 plus different tests, and it includes primary vitamins, 12 of those, five primary minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. So it’s over 30 and the test overall really helps a person who wants to be proactive and preventive in assuring that their health is maintained and in good order,” said Bob Showers, who owns three franchises in Tampa Bay.

He said the test can be taken by anyone, those in good health to confirm they are in good shape or those who may be sick or in failing health, to determine where those deficiencies may be.

Folks in Tampa Bay can walk in to the Any Lab Test Now locations in Tampa, Safety Harbor and Brandon, though a person’s primary care physician can write a prescription for the test. All test results then must be interpreted by the patient’s doctor. The lab does not interpret the results of the tests on site.

Showers said the tests mostly identify deficiencies in a person’s diet, though it could possibly stem from DNA.

“It’s primarily going to be a great measure of your diet and exercise, and any deficiencies in your vitamins or in any of the other metabolic areas where it’s important that you be up to a certain standard or a certain level,” Showers explained.

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth took the simple blood-draw test at the Any Lab Test Now location in Safety Harbor to see where she may be deficient and received her “Micronutrient Profile” from a laboratory in Houston on Friday.

The report itself spans 17 pages and begins with a simple breakdown before providing an in-depth breakdown.

(Source: SpectraCell Laboratories Report)

“These cellular deficiencies may suggest the underlying cause of a myriad of unwanted symptoms and, if corrected, can optimize physical and mental health performance,” the beginning of the report reads.

In the “at-a-glance” report offered by the company, it showed eight abnormal, functional deficiencies, in addition to suggested dosages of vitamins, frequency and when to take them.

Supplemental information is also made available, including symptoms of said deficiency and what foods a patient can eat, with serving sizes, to assist.

For example, it was determined 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth has a deficiency in glucose-insulin, and was recommended to replace foods high in sugar and white flour, with whole foods, including fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

“Borderline” deficiencies are also recorded, though the report provided to 8 On Your Side did not provide any recommendations on how to remedy those.

The report then dives in to specific vitamins and where a patient stands, from deficiency, to borderline, to being okay in that specific nutrient.

(Source: SpectraCell Laboratories Report)

Showers again stresses that their laboratory does not interpret results in-house, and all reports should be sent to a patient’s primary care physician.

A walk-in test will cost a patient $599, which may differ with a doctor’s prescription and insurance companies.

With President Joe Biden’s announcement on Thursday that he will direct states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccination by May 1, many folks could be heading to get checked to make sure they do not suffer any adverse side effects of the three vaccines currently available in the United States.

To learn more about Any Lab Test Now, which provides other testing in addition to vitamin deficiency testing, those interested can go online.