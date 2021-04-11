Tampa Bay vaccine sites postponed, some canceled ahead of more storms Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) — Some coronavirus vaccine sites scheduled for Sunday have been canceled and a few others postponed Sunday ahead of another round of strong storms.

Showers and storms will move from north to south throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. The Tampa area should expect heavy rain and storms between 9 a.m. and noon.

The following vaccination sites have been postponed until 3 p.m.:

Tampa Greyhound Track: 755 E Waters Ave., Tampa

Larry Sanders Sports Complex: 5855 S 78th St., Tampa

Oakland Community Center: 1008 Avenue D, Haines City

The following mobile sites have been canceled Sunday:

Curtis Hixon Park: 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa

Hyde Park: 702 S. Albany Ave., Tampa

Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Church: 1207 N. Jefferson St., Tampa

