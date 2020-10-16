Tampa Bay theme parks offer trick-or-treating at a distance

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Ghosts, goblins and social distancing.

LEGOLAND Florida is not letting 2020 and a global pandemic take away trick-or-treating.

It designed a candy dispensing tube to safely give children candy during its “Brick or Treat” event.

“All of them are at least 6 feet in length…Kids can bring their bags or get one of our little bags, bring it right up to the end and it’s like a game, they put it at the end and somebody puts the candy right down the chute,” said Kelly Hornick, a spokesperson for LEGOLAND Florida.

Brick or Treat is included in the price of admission every weekend through Halloween.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering similar socially distant trick-or-treating at its Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends through Nov 1.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

“It’s so much fun to be able to drop the candy down, see the kids watching the candy down, dropping the candy in. the faces light up. It’s such a fun and unique element of brick or treat,” said Banks Lee, a LEGOLAND Florida spokesperson.

Brick or Treat also offers exclusive character experiences, snacks and shows.

LEGOLAND Florida was the first central Florida theme park to reopen on June 1.

Unlike other parks, it only requires masks indoors and on attractions and now offers virtual queues on weekends to encourage social distancing.

“Instead of waiting in a traditional line, you can wait in line on your mobile app. Then go to all these awesome trick or treat locations and when it’s your turn to go in and ride the ride, you can jump right onto the line,” said Hornick.

MORE TOP STORIES