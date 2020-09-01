Tampa Bay schools tracking COVID-19 cases after state pulls data off website

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools reported several positive cases of COVID-19, just one day after welcoming students back to class.

By the end of Monday, the school district reported six positive cases of coronavirus among students and staff.

The first positive case was at Kimbell Elementary. A student was tested last Thursday and found out shortly after they came to school. The boy was sent home and now he and the other students he came in contact with must quarantine and learn remotely for two weeks.

The school district has made it easy for parents to track the number of cases with a new dashboard.

The Florida Department of Health posted a school infection report that revealed the number of cases in day cares, schools, and colleges, but then last week it was taken down.

“The surgeon general addressed that this morning. That was his thing. What I’ve said is put out as much information as we have,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The department told 8 On Your Side the report was posted by mistake and that it may have been incomplete. Parents will have to rely on data from individual school districts for that information until the website is back up and running.

Hillsborough County’s dashboard shows total positive cases among students and staff members. It is updated every two hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

“To our parents, if you’re watching please make certain if your child has symptoms or if you’re being tested to stay home,” said Superintendent Addison Davis with Hillsborough County Schools.

Here’s where you can track cases in your school district:

Hillsborough County Schools

Pinellas County Schools

Pasco County Schools

Polk County Schools

Manatee County Schools

Sarasota County Schools

LATEST STORIES: