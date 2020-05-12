Tampa Bay restaurants checking temperatures before letting customers enter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Restaurants across the Tampa Bay area are conducting temperature checks before letting customers inside to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.

With more restaurants beginning to reopen as the governor relaxes restrictions during the pandemic, businesses are coming up with ways to protect employees and customers. Several restaurants now check temperatures of employees and customers before allowing them to either work or dine-in.

Since reopening last Monday, Forbici Modern Italian restaurant has checked hundreds of customers’ temperatures before allowing them to dine-in.

“The feedback has been incredible,” Forbici Co-Founder Jeff Gigante said. “We have had hundreds and hundreds of guests this past week and we’ve only had one or two customers who have felt a little uncomfortable with it.”

Forbici employees use an infrared thermometer to check employees’ and customers’ temperatures. The thermometers are non-touch and recommended by doctors.

The average temperature for a person is 98.7 degrees. The Centers for Disease Control says any temperature above 100.4 is considered a fever. Forbici uses the CDC’s guidelines to implement their checks.

“The CDC guideline is 100.4, so we said anyone over 100, we ask them screening questions and then ask them if it’s okay that they not dine with us at this time,” Gigante said.

If a person just came from exercising outside or is naturally hot, Forbici will work with them to an extent.

“We will allow them to sit inside because we have had people who have been bike riding,” he said. “We’ll allow them to sit for a little bit and then they all come under.”

However, if that person still tests above 100 degrees, they will be asked to leave. Doctors do agree with this measure.

“Right now with everything going on, if someone is 99.5, especially 100 degrees or above, I think we should still take precautions at this time because we just don’t know,” said Dr. John Morrison with AdventHealth.

So far, no one has come to Forbici with a fever. Gigante says the restaurant will continue doing temperature checks until restaurants are able to operate at 100%.

