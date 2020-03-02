Tampa Bay man, woman ‘presumptively’ test positive for coronavirus; nearly 200 monitored

TAMPA (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by other state and health officials to discuss the recent ‘presumptively positive’ tests of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area Monday morning.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees announced that a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s ‘presumptively tested positive’ for COVID-19 after a recent trip to Northern Italy. Rivkees said she remains isolated at her home.

DeSantis said the woman had a roommate who is currently under self-isolation.

A Manatee County man in his 60s also tested ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19. He remains hospitalized with pneumonia in Manatee County where he is in stable condition, Rivkees said. Health officials are not yet sure where the man may have contracted the virus.

Twenty-three people have so far been tested in the state of Florida. One hundred eighty four more people are being monitored.

Testing ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus means the subjects have tested positive for COVID-19 through state laboratories, however, the state is awaiting further confirmation from the Center for Disease Control.