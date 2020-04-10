Tampa Bay Lightning ‘Light it blue’ to thank health care and essential workers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning lit up Amalie Arena blue on Thursday as part of the national #LightItBlue movement in support of everyone on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign was inspired by the #ClapForOurCareers campaign that brought communities together around the world in the wake of COVID-19.
Over 130 buildings, bridges, and landmarks took part in the UK with many more expected to join in the U.S. in the coming days.
