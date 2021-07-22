Tampa Bay hospitals facing new surge in COVID-19 cases, doctors say

TAMPA (WFLA) – AdventHealth says they are seeing an increase in COVID hospitalizations all across the Tampa Bay area.

“The vast majority of them are unvaccinated, about 94 percent of them are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Doug Ross with AdventHealth in Tampa.

Other health systems are seeing a similar trend. Blake Hospital in Bradenton started seeing more people in the hospital with COVID in the last two weeks.

“Right now, 99 percent of what we are seeing is unvaccinated patients, not vaccinated patients and so we are continuing to encourage the community to please, get your vaccination because we know that is what will stop this long term,” said Dr. Kimberly Hatchel with Blake Hospital.

Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health says a majority of new cases are the delta variant of the virus.

“Which is almost thousand times more virulent, which means more powerful, will make you sicker and it’s much more contagious, which means it’s easier to get,” said Dr. Wolfson.

Dr. Wolfson says people who are not vaccinated are now posing a health threat to the community.

“While we’ve been very successful in getting folks vaccinated, there are large numbers of people who have not been vaccinated and they serve as a reservoir for the spread of the disease and it’s mutation,” said Dr. Wolfson.

Dr. Wolfson reiterated although it is possible to have a breakthrough case and still get COVID-19 if you are vaccinated your symptoms will be less severe and you are less likely to die.