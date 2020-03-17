Tampa Bay gun shop owners see surge in inquires, sales amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As people live amid the coronavirus crisis, and the unknown, some are preparing for dire circumstances.

“In the collapse of ’08, we got a moderate amount [of calls] for guns. But not like this. The phone’s been ringing off the hook for guns,” Carl Hancock, owner of Mr. Money Pawn and Gun on East Hillsborough Avenue, said.

Hancock explained that he usually gets a couple of calls on a Monday for guns. But on Monday of this week, he got at least seven, he said.

“A lot of calls for shotguns. And one guy, for a ballistic helmet. I’ve never had that before. And I said, ‘what’s the deal?’ He said, ‘this coronavirus could get so bad we could be in a state with people start to act crazy,'” Hancock explained to 8 On Your Side.

That caller wanted more tactical gear to a point where Hancock momentarily considered it hard to believe.

“And he was even inquiring about knee pads and we just thought it was kind of comical,” Hancock said.

“Do you think he was serious?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked.

“He was 100 percent serious,” Hancock said.

8 On Your Side checked with gun shops from Sebring to Tampa to Homosassa. All owners or managers report higher than usual sales.

One owner said ten people were in his shop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, which is unusual so early in the day.

The coronavirus uncertainly has people packing – just in case.

“I’ve been a licensed carrier for over 12 years, so yeah, I think everyone should have it. Not surprising it’s going up. Everyone has to be able to protect themselves,” gun owner Ethan Lee said.

