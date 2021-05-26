Tampa Bay government-run testing and vaccination sites closing as demand drops

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines drops, government-run testing and vaccination sites in Florida are closing.

On Tuesday, the vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track closed. A small popup site opened for second doses and the Johnson & Johnson shot, but it will close next week.

A state spokesperson said the Vaccine site at Raymond James Stadium could close by mid-June.

As more state testing sites shut down this week. The remaining Hillsborough County testing site at the Lee Davis Community Center will close by the end of June.

“In the beginning, definitely the public sites were the bulk of where people were getting vaccinated that. Now it’s completely different. The public sites are not the preferred location. Now it’s retail pharmacies,” said Kevin Watler, a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Department of Health. “You don’t want to have a large operational site that is only having a dozen, or a couple dozen people coming to.”

Vaccination and testing will now primarily be done through local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, urgent care, and local health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of U.S. adults have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to state data, 617,720 people have been vaccinated in Hillsborough County.