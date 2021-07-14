Tampa Bay doctors work to find COVID treatments in clinical trials

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Doctors in the Tampa Bay area are working to find treatments for COVID-19 by taking part in a nationwide clinical research study.

“What we are looking at are ways to reduce symptoms, ways to reduce the viral load and spread, and to prevent hospitalizations,” said Dr. George Monlux, principal investigator with MOORE Clinical Research Inc.

Dr. Monlux tells 8 On Your Side that MOORE Clinical Research has been a part of the Institutes of Health Accelerated COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines, ACTIV-2,  research study for several months. Doctors are studying how monoclonal antibodies can help treat COVID-19, even the new variants.

“We have two different monoclonal antibodies that are very effective against the variant strains,” added Dr. Monlux.

He said the treatments involving the monoclonal antibodies are one of two ways, infusion or an injection.

“We are looking for something that can help with the symptoms of being really fatigued, miserable, and help that group of people. That’s about 80% of group of people who get infected,” said Dr. Monlux.

For more details and to find the nearest clinical trial, visit the ACTIV-2 Clinical Trial website.

