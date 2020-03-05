Tampa Bay doctor: Coronavirus could ‘spike up again’ next fall with cold and flu season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recent outbreaks of coronavirus are not slowing down, and one doctor from the Tampa Bay area tells 8 On Your Side that COVID-19 will “probably” spike up again next fall.

Dr. Jacquelyn B. Cawley is the vice president of ambulatory care and clinical integration at BayCare Health System. She answered viewer questions live on WFLA Now Thursday morning.

One viewer asked when Dr. Cawley thought there might be a cure for COVID-19. The doctor believes it will probably take about a year.

“With vaccines like this, you don’t want to rush them because the symptoms of getting a vaccine can cause problems and so we want to be able to test that really well,” Dr. Cawley explained. “Cold and flu season usually lasts into the April, sometimes early May timeframe. And then we tend to see a decrease in the cases with that. We’ll probably see coronavirus spike up again with the cold and flu season next fall and that would not be unusual at all at this point.”

As of Thursday morning, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida. They’re all in the Tampa Bay area.

One of those cases is a presumptive positive in a California woman who is currently in isolation in Hillsborough County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also confirmed another case of coronavirus in a Florida resident on Wednesday. That resident is currently self-isolating in Washington.

There are 38 pending test results in the state and 253 people remain under public health monitoring.

It is not known how many of those pending results are from the Tampa Bay area.

