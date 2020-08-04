Tampa Bay deaf community facing challenges amid mask mandates

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Association of the Deaf (NAD) is suing the White House for failing to provide sign language interpreters during TV coronavirus briefings.

The announcement was made on Aug. 3.

Many members of the deaf community in the Tampa Bay Area are frustrated with the struggles putting on face masks are unveiling. Reading lips and facial expressions are important for many in this community, but that’s not an option amid a national pandemic when everyone wears masks.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative, Deaf Literacy Center Coordinator Rosa Rodriguez.

She is speaking with 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty on Tuesday, explaining the challenges the deaf community faces amid the pandemic and how we can all help.

Rodriguez will also be interpreting for us as we speak with a member of the deaf community and get her first-hand experience of the difficulties she faces living in a society where reading facial expressions or reading lips is no longer an option.

If you’re interested in learning sign language to better communicate with the deaf community amid the pandemic, the non-profit PPLC is offering free classes online. To learn more about the non-profit and the free language classes they offer, click here.

