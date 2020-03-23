Live Now
Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus

Tampa Bay couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced many couples to postpone or cancel the weddings they planned.

One Tampa Bay area bride and groom decided to get creative with their nuptials after learning that their March 21 wedding date would have to wait.  

“It’s crazy times right now. With everything going on, it was still important for us to do the ceremony,” Madeline Beck said.

Beck and her now-husband Beau were scheduled to marry this past weekend in front of 160 guests. Instead, they said “I do” at a local church with a few family members by their side. 

“It, of course, was not the wedding of my dreams and far from what we anticipated after doing all this planning,” Beck said.

The couple – who met while working at a Tampa Bay area Outback Steakhouse – streamed their wedding ceremony live on Facebook for their guests who were quarantined at home. 

“Everyone tuned in and people got dressed up as if they were going to come to our wedding, they were sitting in their living room in their dresses,” Beck told WFLA.com. 

And after a whopper of a day, the couple went to Burger King for their reception.

“She was hangry,” Beau Beck said.

Madeline Beck says the cherry-on-top of her unique wedding day was the free photographer and hairstylist she received after winning a local contest for other brides whose days were dashed due to the coronavirus.

The Becks now plan to have their fairy tale wedding at a later date but still plan on taking their honeymoon in May.  

“It’s a waiting game but we will have a reception at some point,” said Madeline Beck. 

“I’m glad we did it even though it was small,” Beau Beck said of their reception. “Family and a couple people.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23"

Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now"

DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages"

The impact of the coronavirus on the job market

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of the coronavirus on the job market"

Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay"

BayCare2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare2"

Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19"

Monday's Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the Clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the Clouds"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss