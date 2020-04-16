Tampa Bay coronavirus: 14 deaths reported in residents, staffers at long-term care facilities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourteen residents or staff members at long-term care facilities in the Tampa Bay area have died from the coronavirus, state health officials report.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management shows 1,394 total cases of coronavirus in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, statewide. The state is not releasing the names of the facilities that are impacted.

Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have the highest number of cases in facilities, accounting for almost 40 percent of the state’s total. But the number does include dozens of cases in facilities within Tampa Bay area counties and 14 deaths.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County is reporting the highest number of cases in long-term care facilities. According to state data, 62 staff members or residents have tested positive. That’s 4 percent of the state’s total.

The county is reporting one death.

Manatee County

Manatee County has a smaller number of total coronavirus cases in facilities, but the highest number of deaths in the Tampa Bay area.

The county is reporting 46 cases and eight deaths in long-term care facility residents or staff members.

Polk County

Polk County is reporting 25 coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities and three deaths.

“We have had three deaths in residents/staff of our long-term care facilities in the county,” a spokesperson said in a statement to WFLA. “We have recently started sharing this data in the state’s released report.”

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is reporting 25 cases and two deaths in its long-term care facility residents and staff members.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County, the largest county in the Tampa Bay area, is reporting 25 cases of coronavirus in long-term care facilities. There have been no deaths reported.

Pasco County

Pasco County is reporting seven coronavirus cases in long-term care facility residents and staff members. There have been no deaths reported.

Highlands County

Highlands County is reporting two coronavirus cases in its long-term care facilities. No deaths have been reported.

Citrus County

Citrus County is reporting one case and zero deaths in its long-term care facilities.

Hernando County

Hernando County is reporting one case and zero deaths in long-term care facility residents and staff members.

8 On Your Side has made a public records request to obtain information regarding which facilities have had positive cases or deaths.

Department of Health officials say they’re not releasing the information because of privacy laws. However, they refuse to provide the exact legal justification.

