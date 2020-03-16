Tampa Bay area pizza shop offering free slices to kids while schools are closed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- As soon as Sean Marsiglia heard Florida schools would be closed due to the coronavirus, the owner of Three Brothers New York Pizza, came up with an idea. 

“We decided to give out two free cheese slices for any kid who comes through the door up until three o’clock,” said Marsiglia. 

Three Brothers Odessa and Palm Harbor locations plan to run the tasty promotion Monday through Friday until 3 p.m. for the next two weeks. 

“I know a lot of the parents are having a hard time when it comes to financials, especially if they don’t have a job or if they are told to stay home. So, this is one of the ways for the kids to have a great meal and it’s free of cost,” said Marsiglia 

Jen Alfieri was dinning inside of Three Brothers Odessa location on Monday with her children. She told 8 On Your Side it was the first full weekday her kids have been home. 

“We had a rough morning, it’s supposed to be the first day of spring break but we can’t do anything fun. Our grandparents were supposed to come visit and they didn’t come. We have a lot of empty free time to fill,” said Alfieri. 

Marsiglia states that if you are practicing social distancing, to-go slices will be available for children and the shop is also willing to leave delivery orders on your doorstep.  

“We had people all the way in Seattle asking to donate money to help feed the kids. It’s incredible on the amount of feedback we are getting.” 

According to the Three Brothers Facebook page, their Palm Harbor location will also start selling toilet paper to patrons for $1.10 per roll. 

