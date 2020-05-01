Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Tampa Bay area malls to reopen starting next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has learned several Tampa Bay area malls will reopen starting on Monday.

Malls owned by Simon Property Group which include Tampa International Plaza, Ellenton Premium Outlets, and Tyrone Square will be reopening next week.

Tyron Square and Ellenton Premium Outlets will reopen on May 4 while Tampa International will reopen on May 6.

Also on Friday, the University Town Center Mall announced it will reopen on Wednesday.

