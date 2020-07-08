Tampa Bay area hospitals restricting elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients

TAMPA (WFLA) – HCA Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties will delay certain inpatient surgeries and procedures amid rising coronavirus cases across the state.

The new restrictions will go into effect on July 11 and does not hospital-based outpatient surgeries or procedures, nor those performed at HCA Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

Hospitals in the Tampa Bay area affected include:

Blake Medical Center

Brandon Regional Hospital

Citrus Memorial Hospital

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

Englewood Community Hospital

Fawcett Memorial Hospital

Medical Center of Trinity

Memorial Hospital of Tampa

Oak Hill Hospital

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point

South Bay Hospital

“The number of COVID cases in our hospitals are increasing daily, and we need to ensure that our caregivers and hospitals are in a position to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, making adjustments as necessary,” said Ravi Chari, M.D., president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.

Patients whose procedures will be delayed will be contacted by their surgeon.

On July 6, the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division delayed the same inpatient surgeries and procedures for our hospitals in Pinellas County including Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital, and St. Petersburg General Hospital.