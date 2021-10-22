Tampa Bay area doctors believe booster shot eligibility will expand in the coming months

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – This week the CDC and FDA approved booster shots for both the Modern and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Now all three COVID-19 vaccines are available to administer booster shots.

However while all three vaccines are able to give boosters, the recommendations from the CDC are different depending on the vaccine.

If you got Pfizer or Moderna shots first, you’re eligible if your last dose was at least six months ago and you’re 65 or older, or are a younger adult who has health problems, a job or living conditions that put you at higher risk of either severe illness or exposure to the coronavirus.

“those recommendations pretty much mirror the initial recommendations, except they have expanded those who have occupational risks,” said Dr. Michael Teng from USF Health.

Anyone who got a J&J shot at least two months ago is eligible regardless of age or other factors.

Tampa Bay area doctors tell 8 On Your Side eligibility for booster shots look to be expanded in the coming months.

“I would hang in there right now if you are not a part of that age group. Let’s let people who are the most vulnerable get the vaccine. But, I fully anticipate in the future the age will be dropped and more people will be eligible for the booster,” said Dr. Nishant Anand, Chief Medical Officer for BayCare Health Systems.

The CDC also approved mixing and matching booster shots, meaning if you got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you can opt to get the Pfizer or Moderna booster.