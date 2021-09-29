Tampa Bay area COVID-19 survivor speaks out following double lung transplant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vez Hang and his girlfriend worked in the medical field and wanted to get away from the stress of dealing with the pandemic on the front lines in New York. So they moved to Florida in late 2020 and everything was going fine until COVID-19 hit them hard last March.

“We don’t know how we got it. “For me, the first few weeks were very difficult and I was struggling to breathe and realizing that oxygen is almost everything and you need oxygen for every part of your body,” said Hang.

Things got so bad for Hang that at one point his fingertips and his lips turned blue because of a lack of oxygen.

“As soon as my girlfriend took notice she rushed me to the hospital and when I went in I went in at about 40 percent oxygen level which is really low. It should be near 100 percent,” said Hang.

His girlfriend had some symptoms but got through them. It was Hang who needed a double lung transplant and he had to be relocated to Tampa General Hospital.

“My lungs pretty much deteriorated and I thought being young and otherwise healthy I’d be able to recover but I couldn’t and I needed an extreme amount of oxygen to survive,” Hang said.

He was able to find a donor and get his new lungs in June.

“My message to everyone out there is to not be stubborn and don’t get politics involved, the vaccination is serious and we need to get away from this coronavirus. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Not for yourself but for your friends and family members to keep everyone safe,” said Hang.

Vez says his girlfriend is doing well and he is just rehabbing and trying to get used to his new lungs.