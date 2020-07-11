Tampa Bay area business offers to help bring preemie twins home from Utah

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay area family trying to get their newborn twins home from Utah.

Earlier this week, 8 On Your Side told the story of two local parents who are stuck in the Bay Area while their premature babies remain in the NICU in Utah.

Their parents were struggling to get them home because of the cornavirus pandemic with the babies being too frail for a long drive or even a commercial flight.

However, Tampa Bay business Jet ICU which is based in Brooksville called 8 On Your Side Friday evening and offered to fly the babies home for free.

The company and the family are now working out the details.

