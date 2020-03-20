Tampa Bay area beaches closing amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force closures of Tampa Bay area beaches below is a list of county beach closures.

TAMPA:

This closure will affect the following locations:

• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

• Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607

• Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606

• Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616

Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed; however, Picnic Island Park boat ramp will remain open.

PINELLAS COUNTY

  • All Pinellas County public beaches and public beach parking will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and the closure will last until April 6. This includes Clearwater Beach

Other beaches affected include:

  • Indian Rocks Beach
  • Indian Shores / Tiki Gardens
  • Madeira Beach
  • Redington Shores
  • St. Pete Beach
  • County commissioners are also asking the state to close Honeymoon Island State Park including Caladesi Island in order to help prevent crowds from gathering there during the COVID-19 crisis.

Private owners along the beach are also asked to conform to the CDC guidelines of social distancing by maintaining 6 ft. of separation from others and limiting group gatherings to no more than 10 people.

SARASOTA COUNTY

  • Sarasota County beaches will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY

  • Manatee County beaches will close Friday, at 6 a.m. and barricades will be set up in the parking lots and additional lots will be shut down for beaches in Manatee County.

