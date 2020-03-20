Tampa Bay area beaches closing amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force closures of Tampa Bay area beaches below is a list of county beach closures.
This closure will affect the following locations:
• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607
• Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607
• Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606
• Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616
Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed; however, Picnic Island Park boat ramp will remain open.
- All Pinellas County public beaches and public beach parking will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and the closure will last until April 6. This includes Clearwater Beach
Other beaches affected include:
- Indian Rocks Beach
- Indian Shores / Tiki Gardens
- Madeira Beach
- Redington Shores
- St. Pete Beach
- County commissioners are also asking the state to close Honeymoon Island State Park including Caladesi Island in order to help prevent crowds from gathering there during the COVID-19 crisis.
Private owners along the beach are also asked to conform to the CDC guidelines of social distancing by maintaining 6 ft. of separation from others and limiting group gatherings to no more than 10 people.
- Sarasota County beaches will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.
- Manatee County beaches will close Friday, at 6 a.m. and barricades will be set up in the parking lots and additional lots will be shut down for beaches in Manatee County.
