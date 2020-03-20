Tampa Bay area beaches closing amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force closures of Tampa Bay area beaches below is a list of county beach closures.

TAMPA:

This closure will affect the following locations:

• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

• Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607

• Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606

• Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616

Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed; however, Picnic Island Park boat ramp will remain open.

PINELLAS COUNTY

All Pinellas County public beaches and public beach parking will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and the closure will last until April 6. This includes Clearwater Beach

Other beaches affected include:

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores / Tiki Gardens

Madeira Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

County commissioners are also asking the state to close Honeymoon Island State Park including Caladesi Island in order to help prevent crowds from gathering there during the COVID-19 crisis.

Private owners along the beach are also asked to conform to the CDC guidelines of social distancing by maintaining 6 ft. of separation from others and limiting group gatherings to no more than 10 people.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County beaches will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County beaches will close Friday, at 6 a.m. and barricades will be set up in the parking lots and additional lots will be shut down for beaches in Manatee County.

