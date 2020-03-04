Tampa Bay airports, ports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From airports to the Port of Tampa Bay, cleaning and monitoring efforts are being ramped up to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

At St. Pete Clearwater International Airport, hand sanitizing stations can be see all over.

According to a spokesperson, the airport has increased their cleaning schedule, and has contracted a speciality sanitizing company to electrostatically spray and coat all hard surfaces, including the terminal, restrooms and offices in the airport.

Meanwhile, at Port Tampa Bay, passengers can expect to be screened for Coronavirus after the Cruise Lines International Association released expanded guidelines for the virus.

As a result of these changes, which are effective immediately, CLIA members are to:

Deny boarding to all persons who have traveled from or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown (quarantine) measures by the Italian Government, as designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within 14 days prior to embarkation.

Deny boarding to all persons who, within 14 days prior to embarkation, have had contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having COVID-19, or who are currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Conduct pre-boarding screening necessary to effectuate these prevention measures. Enhanced screening and initial medical support are to be provided, as needed, to any persons exhibiting symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Holland American Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, which use Port Tampa Bay, are part of CLIA and the new regulations.

LATEST STORIES: