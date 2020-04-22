Tampa bar owner seeks relief as he feels the pinch during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of bars in Ybor City and Seminole Heights tells 8 On Your Side if the shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic goes on much longer, he’s unsure how he’ll keep his business afloat and support his family.

“If I could open with four bar stools right now, I’d open with four bar stools right now,” Brian Bosco said.

An owner of Red Star Rock Bar, Bosco said he knows he’s not the only one feeling the pinch during the pandemic.

“All the small business owners are taking a hit,” he said. “The workers are taking a huge hit.”

Bosco’s more than 20 employees are out of work while his two bars are shut down until further notice per the order from Gov. Ron DeSantis aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

“You can tuck some rainy day money aside and never be ready for this,” Bosco said.

Bosco told 8 On Your Side it is unfair larger restaurant chains received federal stimulus loans when he’s still waiting for relief.

“Seeing that we applied early,” he said, “I think that the second round of funds hopefully something will come through.”

The U.S. Senate came to a bipartisan agreement to add $320 billion to the Payroll Protection Plan on Tuesday. It offers forgivable loans to help small businesses pay their employees and other expenses.

Bosco said he’s had no success applying for local grants and unemployment.

“I’ll bite my pride down to there,” he said. “I haven’t heard back from a single soul and we have a two-month old baby.”

Bosco is grateful he was able to be by his wife’s side for the birth of their first son Zayden before restricted visitor access at hospital.

“I really wish he could see more right now, you know, right now the only thing he knows is the inside of this house and our front porch,” Bosco said.

Bosco also wishes he could see and serve his customers again.

“We fought tooth and nail to get to where we are and there’s no way we’re going down easy,” he said.

