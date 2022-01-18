Tampa area children’s hospitals caring for spike in patients during Omicron surge

TAMPA (WFLA) – As hospitals in Tampa Bay care for an uptick in COVID-19 patients during the winter Omicron surge, a local pediatrician tells News Channel 8 this past month has by far been the busiest at her practice during the pandemic.

“I can only imagine what the hospitals are going through, but we’re tired,” Dr. Nancy Silva said.

Dr. Silva runs Small World Pediatrics in Wesley Chapel with her husband. The day students returned from Winter Break, she said every patient that visited their office tested positive for coronavirus.

“In our anecdotal experience, Omicron is definitely hitting kids worse than Delta did,” Dr. Silva said.

Since the start of 2022, doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg have diagnosed more than 500 pediatric patients with COVID-19, compared to 55 in December and only 17 in November.

“While many children are diagnosed in the emergency center with both viruses and discharged to manage symptoms at home, some of the children we see in our hospital (particularly for COVID-19) are cared for in the ICU – and it’s been a mix of both healthy children and those with underlying conditions admitted for COVID-19,” an update from All Children’s Hospital on Tuesday said. “Almost all the children being hospitalized for this disease at our hospital are not able to be vaccinated since they are under five, and therefore not eligible to receive a vaccine.”

Dr. Silva said she is seeing more children under five develop serious respiratory and gastrointestinal problems.

“It’s very hard to be a mother and cleaning up after your kid or kids frequently because of vomiting or diarrhea and either you have covid as well or you’re trying not to get covid,” Dr. Silva said.

She added she is taking care of children who may have had a mild case, but then have long covid symptoms of fatigue and shortness of breath a few weeks later.

“They can’t perform sports the way they used to,” she said. “We’ve had parents say my child is on track and he just can’t run the way he used to run, so what’s going on? We examine them, you just had a mild infection a month ago so we’re not sure why your lungs are gurgling.”

Dr. Silva said parents can best protect their children by getting them vaccinated.

“The kids who have had the vaccine that we have seen have done much better,” she said. “They may be sick up to a week but typically they’re sick the worst of it 2-3 days.”

Booster shots have now been approved for children 12 and up. The vaccine clinical trials continue for children four years old and younger. Emergency use authorization isn’t expected until the spring.

Dr. Silva and the doctors at All Children’s Hospital continue to encourage everyone to wear masks at schools and indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.