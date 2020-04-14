Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again today

(CNN) – Taco Bell is reminding everyone we’re all in this coronavirus fight together.
The fast food chain is giving away tacos for free on Tuesday, April 14.
Customers who visit the chain via drive-thru will get a free Doritos Locos Taco.
The company’s CEO started Free Taco Tuesday back in March as a thank you for everything communities are doing to help.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
- Police in Savannah enforce social distancing with drones
- Obama to endorse Biden in video on Tuesday, AP says
- Florida man accused of scamming pizza restaurants with fake large orders for police
- Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance 2 weeks ago