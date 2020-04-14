Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again today

(CNN) – Taco Bell is reminding everyone we’re all in this coronavirus fight together.

The fast food chain is giving away tacos for free on Tuesday, April 14.

Customers who visit the chain via drive-thru will get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

One more day until you get your free Doritos® Locos Tacos! Swing by our drive-thru TOMORROW, April 14th. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 13, 2020

The company’s CEO started Free Taco Tuesday back in March as a thank you for everything communities are doing to help.

